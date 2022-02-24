Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Trading 0.8% Higher

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. 7,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 803,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bon Natural Life stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Bon Natural Life at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

