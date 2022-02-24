Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $8.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,714,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,727. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

