Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Sells 6,232 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 740,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 87.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $3,465,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 304,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

