Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,304. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $328.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 83,153 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1,313.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

