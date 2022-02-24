American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.590 EPS.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.78. 2,670,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

