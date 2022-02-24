G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.
G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.04.
In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
GTHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.
About G1 Therapeutics (Get Rating)
G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.