G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 68,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

About G1 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.