FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FGROY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGROY remained flat at $$1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.