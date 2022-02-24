Analysts Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Price Target at $20.25

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 25,499,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,446,344. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

