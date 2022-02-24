Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of SUM stock traded down $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $41.46.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,974,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,235,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,189,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,881,000 after acquiring an additional 174,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 107,523 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 365,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Summit Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

