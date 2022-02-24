VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$1.840 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.80-$1.84 EPS.

VICI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. 8,206,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,063,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,091,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,864,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $594,000.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

