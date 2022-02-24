Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,756. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 664.00%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,534,000 after buying an additional 654,635 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,659,000 after buying an additional 168,823 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

