Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Berkeley Lights updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 3,100,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

