Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Berkeley Lights updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 3,100,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.
About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.