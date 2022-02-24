Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.80 million.

Separately, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

AGO stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,029. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.