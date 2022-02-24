AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Stock Price Up 1.3%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 9,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 120,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.
About AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)
