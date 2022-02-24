AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Stock Price Up 1.3%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 9,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 120,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

