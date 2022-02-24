Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Stock Price Down 21.6%

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 21.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 2,210,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 809,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.
Mallinckrodt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)

