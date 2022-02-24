International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Shares Down 9.1%

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 18,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 59,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Land Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

