United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UDIRF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($50.00) target price for the company.

Shares of UDIRF stock remained flat at $$37.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. United Internet has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

