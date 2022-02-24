-$0.72 EPS Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) to report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.56). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $205,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,561,000 after buying an additional 117,961 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,392,000 after buying an additional 1,014,332 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,800. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

About Travere Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.