Aeternity Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.57 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $32.66 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0930 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 397,094,254 coins and its circulating supply is 351,273,310 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

