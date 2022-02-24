Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

NYSE KW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.40. 1,022,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KW. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

