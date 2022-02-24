Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,336,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,821. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,659,000 after acquiring an additional 85,175 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 392,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,352,000 after buying an additional 549,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

