IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.17.

A number of research firms have commented on IAC. Truist Financial raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 38,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC traded up $4.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.05. 733,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.12.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

