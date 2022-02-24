Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Shares Down 5.1%

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 2,057,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 1,012,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

KP2 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) price objective on shares of Kore Potash in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £29.54 million and a PE ratio of -9.50.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

