Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR – Get Rating) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.88 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.12). 234,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 320,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.17).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.22) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.39 million and a PE ratio of 11.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.86.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

