Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Trading Down 3%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 116,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 143,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 19.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.99 million and a PE ratio of -13.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.57.
About Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV)
