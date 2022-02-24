Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $34.85. Approximately 1,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRNWF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

