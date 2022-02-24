AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Shares Down 5.7%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.
AB Science Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABSCF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Science (ABSCF)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for AB Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.