AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Shares Down 5.7%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

Get AB Science alerts:

AB Science Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABSCF)

AB Science SA engages in the research, development, and sales of protein kinase inhibitor drugs. It develops pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer, neurological, and inflammatory diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes Masitinib and AB8939. The company was founded by Alain Moussy and Jean-Pierre Kinet on July 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.