Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Clarivate stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,806,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,168. Clarivate has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -98.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Clarivate alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Clarivate by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.