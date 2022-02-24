Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

DORM stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.10. 120,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,194. Dorman Products has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.22.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

