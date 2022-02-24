Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.13. Repay posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPAY stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.52. 384,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,861. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. Repay has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.