Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.13. Repay posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repay.
RPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.
RPAY stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.52. 384,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,861. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. Repay has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $25.93.
Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)
Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repay (RPAY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.