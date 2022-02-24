SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 481,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,079,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPX. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

