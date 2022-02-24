Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 1.3%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 34,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 103,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$25.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22.

Get Argentina Lithium & Energy alerts:

About Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.