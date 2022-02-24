Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BADFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

