Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Trading Down 4.7%

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130.30 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.79). Approximately 116,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 173,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.88).
The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company has a market capitalization of £248.89 million and a PE ratio of -10.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.44.
Creo Medical Company Profile (LON:CREO)
Featured Stories
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.