Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Teleflex updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.700-$14.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.70-14.30 EPS.

TFX traded up $15.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.06. 381,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.09.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Teleflex by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Teleflex by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $2,087,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.