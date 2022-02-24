Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

DISCA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,233,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,609,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. Discovery has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,225,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,871,000 after buying an additional 699,471 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,422,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,123,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 312,917 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 343,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

