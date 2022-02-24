Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

DISCA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,233,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,609,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. Discovery has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,225,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,871,000 after buying an additional 699,471 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,422,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,123,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 312,917 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 343,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.