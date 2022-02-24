Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.20 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $31.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $316.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,026. Fortinet has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.82.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,636 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

