Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issues Earnings Results

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Option Care Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,869. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,721,000 after buying an additional 726,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Option Care Health by 73.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 149,117 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $3,413,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

About Option Care Health (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.