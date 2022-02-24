Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.26. 2,185,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 3.78. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 59.01%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 422,993 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,779,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 555,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.