Brokerages Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Target Price at $65.00

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,203,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,447,219. The stock has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1,064.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,674,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

