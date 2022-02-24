ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.67. 74,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,499. The firm has a market cap of $548.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $52.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ATN International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ATN International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ATN International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ATN International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.