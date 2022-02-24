ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Issues Earnings Results

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.67. 74,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,499. The firm has a market cap of $548.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $52.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ATN International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ATN International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ATN International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ATN International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

