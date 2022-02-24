Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.00). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of YMTX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,070. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 289,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

