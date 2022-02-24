Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $7 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.91 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,029. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

