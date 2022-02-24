JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.50

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €41.50 ($47.16) and last traded at €41.65 ($47.33), with a volume of 21602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €42.70 ($48.52).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JST shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44. The stock has a market cap of $623.57 million and a PE ratio of 12.99.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

