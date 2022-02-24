SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG):

2/22/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $210.00 to $184.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $293.00 to $303.00.

2/16/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $365.00 to $370.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $365.00 to $370.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $324.00 to $328.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $351.00 to $344.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $345.00 to $266.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $345.00 to $266.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $441.00 to $359.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $347.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $385.00 to $310.00.

1/24/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $395.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $373.00 to $324.00.

1/13/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $307.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $329.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

1/10/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $420.00 to $448.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

1/7/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $388.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $35.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

Get SolarEdge Technologies Inc alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,212,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.