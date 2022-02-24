Brokerages Anticipate Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) to post $14.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Greenbrook TMS posted sales of $9.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $52.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $53.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $73.78 million, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $88.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenbrook TMS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBNH. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

NASDAQ GBNH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. 8,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,651. The company has a market cap of $55.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth about $3,025,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

