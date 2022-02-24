OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.76. 1,495,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.26 million, a PE ratio of -50.60 and a beta of -0.36. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

