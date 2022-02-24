Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $3.74 on Thursday, reaching $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.50. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.22, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.
GSHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
