Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $3.74 on Thursday, reaching $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.50. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.22, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

GSHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863 over the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

