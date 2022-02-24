Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Announces Earnings Results

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Franchise Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.62. 774,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 226.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRG. B. Riley lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Aegis lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

