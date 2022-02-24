H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives $18.25 Average PT from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

